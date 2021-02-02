Green Hills Recreation Association to distribute summer ball forms this week

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Green Hills Recreation Association summer ball forms are to be distributed at area schools this week. Summer ball includes tee ball for boys and girls four to six years old, baseball for boys seven to 16, and softball for girls entering first through ninth grades.

Tee-ball and baseball are part of the Harrison County Little League. The Green Hills Recreation Association elects not to travel for tee ball, but baseball is a traveling league that will compete with area towns. Softball is part of the Harrison County ASA League and will travel to compete with area towns. Each baseball and softball team and player must commit to play in the final tournament of the season.

The cost for summer ball will be $20 for tee-ball, $36 for machine pitch baseball and first and second-grade softball, and $41 for all other leagues and divisions. The late fee is $30. Checks should be made payable to the Green Hills Recreation Association or GHRA. A separate check per child is preferred.

Families who had the recreation association hold their 2020 registration fees to be used in 2021 should indicate that on the back of the registration form.

If financial assistance is needed, families must fill out paperwork and attach it to the registration form. Scholarship paperwork can be found at THIS LINK.

The registration deadline is February 22nd. Forms can be returned to American Family Insurance or mailed to the Green Hills Recreation Association.

