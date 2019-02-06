Green Hills Recreation Association Summer Ball registration forms now available

Green Hills Recreation Association Summer Ball registration forms are now available for three summer ball leagues.

Area elementary school students are to bring home forms this week. Trenton Middle School students can pick up a registration form from the TMS library/media center circulation desk. The forms can also be found online at the organization’s website.

Parents are asked to pay close attention to the age, grade level for the school year 2019-2020, what equipment is needed, and t-shirt size when completing the form. The recreation association suggests girls playing softball move up at least one shirt size due to the compression fit of the softball jerseys.

The registration and medical release forms need to be filled out completely and are due by February 22nd to American Family Insurance or Grundy County Health Department of Trenton. Forms can also be mailed to the Green Hills Recreation Association at Post Office Box 202. Late forms can be handed in until March 8th with a $30 late fee.

Questions should be directed to GHRA board members or to [email protected].