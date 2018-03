The Green Hills Recreation Association is seeking bids for Memory Mate pictures for the Summer ball season.

Bids should be sent to [email protected] or Post Office Box 202 in Trenton, Missouri 64683.

The Green Hills Recreation Association is also looking for baseball and softball umpires. Interested individuals can fill out the application on the group’s website and return it to the Green Hills Recreation Association.

The Memory Mate bids and the umpire applications are both due by April 6th.

