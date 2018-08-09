Green Hills judge nominated for Western District of Missouri Court of Appeals

One of three nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District is from the Green Hills area.

Forty-third Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Thomas N. Chapman was nominated by the Appellate Judicial Commission after about five hours of public interviews, more than one and a half hours of deliberations, and four rounds of balloting. Chapman is a presiding judge for Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, and Livingston counties in Chillicothe.

The Appellate Judicial Commission also nominated Sixth Judicial Circuit Associate Circuit Judge W. Ann Hansbrough and Fourth Judicial Circuit Associate Judge W. Douglas Thomson. Hansbrough is an Associate Circuit Court judge in Platte County in Platte City.

Thomson is an Associate Circuit Court judge in Nodaway County in Maryville.

Each nominee received seven votes with nominees submitted to Governor Mike Parson who has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. The Missouri Constitution says the Appellate Judicial Commission will make the appointment if Parson fails to do so.

The vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District exists due to the retirement of Judge James E. Welsh in March.

Like this: Like Loading...