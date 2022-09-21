Green Hills Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation to hold banquet in Trenton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Green Hills Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold a banquet in Trenton on September 24th.

Doors will open at the Rock Barn at 5:30 in the evening, and the meal will be served at 7 pm. Tickets cost $50 per person or $65 per couple. Jakes tickets for attendees 17 years old and younger cost $25 each. Tickets include the meal and National Wild Turkey Federation membership.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking this link on the events tab. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door of the National Wild Turkey Federation Banquet on September 24th.

Questions should be directed to Freddie Griffin at 660-359-7464.