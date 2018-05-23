Green Hills Animal Shelter volunteers to collect “Money for Mutts”

Green Hills Animal Shelter volunteers will solicit donations to raise funds to support care for animals at the not-for-profit local shelter in Trenton this weekend.

Volunteers will collect donations for the “Money for Mutts” campaign Friday evening from 4:30 to 6:30 and Saturday from 8 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon at three intersections in Trenton: Ninth and Main Streets, 28th Street and Oklahoma Avenue, and Oklahoma Avenue and Highway 6.

Motorists are asked to watch for volunteers wearing safety vests at the locations.

The Green Hills Animal Shelter currently houses about 48 dogs, 5 puppies, 39 cats, and 26 kittens.

Like this: Like Loading...