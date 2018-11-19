Green Hills Animal Shelter to host holiday floral class

The Green Hills Animal Shelter is taking registrations this week for a holiday floral class to be held in Trenton in December on Thursday, December 6th at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton.

Sue Crawford of Country Wood Hearts and Lace of Princeton will be teaching the class. It’s expected the arrangement to be made will include fresh greenery, pine cones, and red mini carnations. It’s to be anchored in floral foam so that it can be kept watered, and fresh, throughout the Christmas season.

A maximum of 35 people will be accepted for the class if the fee is paid in advance. The cost is $35.00. A portion of the proceeds will be used to cover the cost of supplies with the balance to be donated to Green Hills Animal Shelter. Registrations are being accepted through the close of business Wednesday afternoon, November 21st.

Contact the animal shelter on Highway 6 East at (660) 359-2700 to get a form, or stop by 3041 East 10th Street in Trenton.