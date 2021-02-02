Green Hills Animal Shelter to hold “Rib Fest” fundraiser

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Green Hills Animal Shelter in Trenton is holding Rib Fest on February 7th to benefit the shelter.

Hy-Vee Hickory House ribs will cost $20 per slab, smoked baked beans $6 per pint, and homemade cinnamon rolls $6 for four. Payment can be made by cash or check at pick up or by PayPal or card before pick up.

It is recommended pre-orders be made by February 3rd at THIS LINK. Pre-orders can also be made in person at the shelter or by contacting an animal shelter board member.

Orders can be picked up at the Green Hills Animal Shelter on February 7th at 11 or 3 o’clock. Socially distanced pick up is available.

Smithfield Foods sponsors Rib Fest.

