Green Hills Animal Shelter recipient of Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program

The Green Hills Animal Shelter of Trenton has been selected as the recipient of the Trenton Hy-Vee’s Reusable Bag Program for November.

Terri Webb with the animal shelter says Hy-Vee shoppers can purchase a reusable bag for $2.50, and $1 from the purchase will be donated to the shelter.

The animal shelter encourages everyone to purchase the bags to help the cause and save the environment. The bags are described as being red and saying “Does this bag make my heart look big?”

Webb notes there are gifting tags on the bags to fill out to designate the donations.

