Green Hills Animal Shelter receives over $2,600 in donations during “Betty White Challenge”

Local News January 22, 2022
The Green Hills Animal Shelter in Trenton received more than $2,600 in donations through the Betty White Challenge.

The public was encouraged to donate $5.00 to a rescue or animal shelter in memory of Betty White who died December 31st at age 99. Donations were received around the world for various shelters. Betty White was an animal lover and advocate for animals.

Green Hills Animal Shelter board member Christy Tolson said the shelter received donations by PayPal, mail, and in-person. The funds received will assist rescues at the shelter.

