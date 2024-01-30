Green Hills Animal Shelter hosts soup supper fundraiser

Share To Your Social Network

The Green Hills Animal Shelter has announced a fundraising meal set for next month.

This event features a soup supper, complete with desserts, on February 16. The gathering will take place in the basement of the First Baptist Church in Trenton, with service available from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children. The supper offers an all-you-can-eat experience. Attendees have the option to dine at the church or take their soup and dessert to go.

Located on East 10th Street in Trenton, the Green Hills Animal Shelter provides essential care for cats and dogs awaiting adoption.

