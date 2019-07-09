Green Hills Animal Shelter announces “Kitten Palooza” fundraising event

A doubles nine-pin bowling tournament will be held at the Fast Lanes Bowling Alley of Chillicothe Saturday to raise money for repairs for the Green Hills Animal Shelter of Trenton.

Kitten Palooza will showcase kittens available for adoption Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock prior to the bowling tournament. Kittens from the Green Hills Animal Shelter will be on-site at Fast Lanes and can be adopted at a special reduced rate of $40.00. The special adoption rate includes spay or neuter and up to date shots.

Pins for Paws, the doubles nine pin tournament, will start at 4 o’clock. Teams of two players will bowl four games, and the low game will be taken out. Payout will be made to the top three teams. The entry fee is $40.00 per team.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and bake sale at Fast Lanes Saturday. Individual monetary donations will be accepted as well. Half of the proceeds from Pins for Paws will go to the Green Hills Animal Shelter.

The animal shelter is a 501(c)3, and monetary donations are tax-deductible.

The bowling alley is also collecting supply donations for the animal shelter, such as litter, bleach, laundry detergent, and paper towels. The donations can be dropped off at Fast Lanes during normal operating hours.

A list of items the shelter needs can be found on the Green Hills Animal Shelter website.