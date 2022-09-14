Green Hills Animal Shelter announces “Barktoberfest” event

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Green Hills Animal Shelter will hold the Fourth Annual Barktoberfest in October. The fundraiser will be held at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton on October 8th.

Social time will start at 5 pm and a rib dinner will be served at 6 pm. An auction will run from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. Charlie Bacon and Jeremiah Hamilton will perform music from 8:30 pm to 10 pm.

The cost is $30.00 per person with a table of eight receiving a free bottle of wine. Tickets can be purchased on PayPal.

More information on the October 8th Barktoberfest event can be obtained by calling the Green Hills Animal Shelter at 660-359-2700.