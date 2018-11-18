Green City woman hurt after losing control on ice-covered highway

A Green City resident was hurt early Sunday when the pickup truck she was driving overturned off ice-covered Highway 6 near Green Castle.

Thirty-five-year-old April Weaver of Green City was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries.

The accident happened one mile west of Green Castle on Highway 6 when the eastbound pickup went out of control on the ice-covered road, traveled off the left side of the pavement, and overturned.

The patrol reports Weaver was not wearing a seatbelt.