Green City teen injured in fiery crash near Mystic

A 19-year-old man from Green City, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in a crash on Route C, one mile west of Mystic, at 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Declan J. Murphy was driving a 1994 Ford F150 westbound when he lost control, veering off the right side of the roadway, striking a ditch, and subsequently, the vehicle caught fire.

Murphy, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was transported by Sullivan County Ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The Ford F150 sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Littrell’s Towing.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Milan Fire Department assisted at the scene.

