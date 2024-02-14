Green City teen injured in fiery crash near Mystic

Local News February 14, 2024February 14, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Fiery Crash Accident MSHP
Share To Your Social Network
          

A 19-year-old man from Green City, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in a crash on Route C, one mile west of Mystic, at 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Declan J. Murphy was driving a 1994 Ford F150 westbound when he lost control, veering off the right side of the roadway, striking a ditch, and subsequently, the vehicle caught fire.

Murphy, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was transported by Sullivan County Ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The Ford F150 sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Littrell’s Towing.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Milan Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Post Views: 274

Share To Your Social Network
          

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.