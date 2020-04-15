Green City School District postpones graduation and prom

The Green City R-1 School District has decided to postpone its high school graduation, prom, and sixth-grade promotion.

The district tentatively scheduled three different times for each event, and families are asked to save the dates. Prom could be held on May 28th, June 25th, or July 16th. Sixth Grade Promotion could be held on May 29th, June 26th, or July 17th. Graduation could be May 31st, June 28th, or July 19th.

Green City R-1 notes if the events cannot be held in May, the June dates will be used. If the events cannot be held in June, the July dates will be used.

The district is working on plans for all end of the year awards ceremonies and celebrations. Video presentations are to be posted to Green City R-1’s Facebook page at various times starting the last week of April. A list of videos and their release times is to be shared closer to their releases.

