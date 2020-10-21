Green City school dismisses early due to illness, Thursday designated at “Virtual Education Day”

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Green City R-1 School District has announced the dismissal of classes at 12:45 Wednesday, October 21st due to a large number of staff members out of the building due to illness. Classes will not be in session Thursday, October 22nd, either.

Green City R-1 reported it has not had reports of positive COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday morning, October 21st. It was not aware of any staff member who has been tested and is waiting for results. There are not enough substitutes to cover all classes.

Thursday, October 22nd will be considered a virtual education day. Students in preschool through sixth grade will have assignments sent home with them Wednesday, October 21st. Students in seven through 12th grades will have assignments given via Google Classroom. High school assignments will only be given for hours one through five, since those were the prescheduled classes for the early out originally scheduled for Thursday, October 22nd. Students who do not have access to technology will be given extended time to complete lessons.

Parent-teacher conferences at Green City will not be held Thursday, October 22nd. Teachers are to contact families in the next two weeks to discuss student progress. Families can schedule in-person conferences next week.

There will not be any basketball practice Wednesday, October 21st. A decision about Friday, October 23rd’s game is to be made by the evening of Thursday, October 22nd.

Parents are asked to contact the Green City School District if they need to make alternate arrangements for their children for after school Wednesday, October 21st.

