Green City R-1 School District hires new elementary school principal from Unionville

The Green City R-1 School District has announced the hiring of a new elementary school principal for the 2023-2024 school year. Alice Heidenwith of Unionville will officially start her duties in July.

Heidenwith has 23 years of experience as an educator. She has served as an elementary classroom teacher, reading coach, and communication arts reading specialist.

She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Buena Vista University and started her teaching career in 2000. She received her Master of Education in Elementary Administration from William Woods University in 2010.

Heidenwith’s goals include ensuring classroom teachers provide the best educational experience for students.

Green City R-1 Board of Education Vice President Jason Salas says “Heidenwith brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as an instructional leader to the district.” He adds that “She will build strong relationships and provide…students and teachers with the support they need to achieve their goals.”

Green City R-1 Superintendent Tennille Banner says Heidenwith “is a strong advocate for teachers and staff.” She adds that “As a veteran educator, [Heidenwith] has the skills necessary to ensure staff and students are provided the resources needed to be their personal best.”

Banner reports that current Elementary Principal Jamie Halley decided to move back to a classroom.

