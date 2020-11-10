Green City man’s pickup hydroplanes causing crash on Highway 5

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Green City man sustained minor injuries as the result of his pickup truck hydroplaning, hitting a fence and a tree three miles north of Milan on Tuesday morning, November 10th.

A private vehicle transported 34-year-old Jeremy Clark to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital of Milan.

The pickup traveled north on Highway 5 before it ran off the left side of the road, went down an embankment, and struck the fence and the tree. The vehicle received extensive damage.

Clark was wearing a seat belt and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

