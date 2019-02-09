Green City man injured in Friday rollover crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Green City man sustained minor injuries when the vehicle he drove slid on ice and overturned four miles north of Galt Friday afternoon.

A private vehicle transported 31-year-old Wayli Rosales to Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

Rosales traveled north on Route J when the vehicle slid, ran off the east side of the road, struck a stump, and overturned before hitting a tree and coming to rest.

The vehicle was totaled and Rosales wore a safety device at the time of the crash.