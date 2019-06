The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man in Sullivan County Friday afternoon on several drug-related allegations.

Fifty-five-year-old Ira Helton was accused of the felonies of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance as well as possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Patrol notes he was transported to the Sullivan County Jail on a 24-hour hold.