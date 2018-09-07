Green City man arraigned on multiple charges

An arraignment was held in Adair County Friday for a Green City man who was the subject of a pursuit and manhunt in July and August.

Online court information shows 35-year-old Troy Franklin faces a felony charge of resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. Franklin entered a plea of not guilty on misdemeanor charges of resisting and interfering with an arrest, exceeding posted speed limit, and two counts of failure to stop for a stop sign as well as infractions of displaying or possessing motor vehicle plates of another person and driver or front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted or fastened seat belt.

Franklin is scheduled for the Associate Division of Adair County Circuit Court Wednesday, September 12th.

His arraignment followed his arrest Thursday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County. The Patrol also accused him of a felony warrant alleging probation violation of assault on law enforcement officers. He was transported to the Adair County Jail.

Past reports indicated Franklin eluded law enforcement officers during an effort to arrest him north of Green Castle July 24th. The suspect reportedly abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area northeast of Sullivan County.

The Patrol also arrested 35-year-old Rikki Franklin of Green City Thursday night and was accused of felony hindering prosecution of a felony. She was taken to the Grundy County Jail on a 24-hour hold.