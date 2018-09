The Green City Historical Preservation Depot and Museum will hold a whole hog roast Sunday to benefit the museum.

The meal will be served in the Green City Park from 11 o’clock in the morning until 3 o’clock in the afternoon with a cost of $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 years old and younger.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs with hog roast will be moved to the Green City City Hall if inclement weather arrives at event time.