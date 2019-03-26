Green City Historic Preservation Depot and Museum to host donkey basketball game

The Green City Historic Preservation Depot and Museum will host a donkey basketball game and gun raffle to support the depot and museum.

Dairyland Donkey Basketball will be at the Green City High School gym the afternoon of April 7th at 1:30. The event will include the first ever Darwin Bunch Stick Horse Race for children.

The raffle is for a Savage Axis XP Camo Series Bolt Action Rifle. Raffle tickets can be purchased before the donkey basketball game from committee members or at the game. The cost of raffle tickets one for $10 or three for $20.

Tickets for the basketball game can be purchased at the Green City City Hall or Green City Foods for $7.00 Tickets will cost $10 at the door of the game.

Hot dogs, burgers, chips, popcorn, candy, and drinks will be available.