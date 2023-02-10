Green City High School to crown royalty at Homecoming tonight

Local News February 10, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Homecoming News Graphic
The Green City High School will celebrate its Homecoming on February 10th.

A pep rally will be held in the high school gym at 1:30 in the afternoon.

The Homecoming coronation will be after basketball games against LaPlata. Play will start on February 10th at 5:30.

Candidates include Green City seniors Aaron Peavler and Karley Hershberger and varsity club seniors Ketch Hamer and Paige Pialet. Other candidates are juniors Aiden Campbell and Kadence King, sophomores Jaden O’Haver and Kennedy Parrish, and freshmen Henry Hauser and Keyara Vasey.

Jennifer Thies

Jennifer Thies

