Green City High School graduate receives recognition from University of Missouri

A Green City High School graduate has received the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Outstanding Senior Award. Natalie Ayers has been involved in multiple clubs and organizations during her four years in Columbia. She has also received several other awards.

Ayers served as the College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Student Council president and the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow vice president during the 2019-2020 academic year. She served as a College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources ambassador for three years.

Two CAFNR offices and one division have employed Ayers. She worked with the offices of Academic Programs and Advancement. She also worked as a teaching assistant in the MU Floral Design classroom, part of the Division of Plant Sciences.

Ayers is a member of the Sigma Alpha-Alpha Chi professional agriculture sorority and was the Missouri FFA Associate Area 3 vice president during the 2016-2017 academic year. She studies abroad in Holland and Italy while in college.

