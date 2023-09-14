Green City gears up for annual Octoberfest celebration on October 7

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Green City is set to host its annual Octoberfest on October 7th at the Green City Square. The day-long event promises a variety of activities for residents and visitors alike.

The festivities will kick off at 7:30 a.m. with the Green City Lions Club serving biscuits and gravy breakfast until 10 a.m. The breakfast is open to all attendees and aims to provide a hearty start to a day filled with activities.

Following the breakfast, The Depot will be the hub for kids and family activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The lineup includes games, pumpkin painting and sales, caramel apples, and an opportunity to explore a fire truck, a police car, and Highway Patrol vehicles.

For those looking to grab lunch, the Green City Area Historical Preservation will serve a pulled pork lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The lunch will offer a delicious midday break for festival-goers.

Car enthusiasts can look forward to car cruisin’ from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., accompanied by Rock and Roll Oldies music to set the mood.

Dinner on the Square will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The menu features brats served by the Green City Lions Club, pizza from the Old Brick Bistro, and a chili cookoff to spice up the evening.

Additional activities throughout the day include a baked sale, a cornhole tournament, and a quilt show. All of these activities are scheduled for October 7th.

For more information on Green City’s Octoberfest, contact Marsha Kay Scott at 660-292-2091 or Marjorie DeGreef at 660-621-1487.

