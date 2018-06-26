Green City Fourth of July Celebration to kick off Sunday

The Green City Fourth of July Celebration starts this weekend with Church in the Park to be held Sunday morning, and a Western variety show with lunch be held in the afternoon.

Activities next Wednesday, July 4th, include the Lady Lions Breakfast; a pie contest; Lovett Law Office open house; the John T. McCarty Memorial Car, Motorcycle, Truck, and Tractor Show; and kiddie and big parades.

Glen and Marsha Simmons will be the Grand Marshals for the big parade.

That afternoon and evening will include lunch in the park, a pitch tournament, Carroll Walker with an archery demo, Bingo, three-on-three basketball, the Ronald D. Kelley Memorial Frog Jump, a tennis ball roll, a kids pedal pull, a fish fry in the park, Mister and Miss Firecracker, Red Brush, and fireworks.

Then a slow pitch softball tournament will be held in Green City July 6th and 7th.

