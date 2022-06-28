Green City Chamber of Commerce to host July 4th celebration

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Green City Chamber of Commerce will host activities this weekend as part of the Green City July 4th Celebration.

The Miss Firecracker Pageant will be at the Emerald Theater on the north side of the square on July 2nd at 6 p.m.

The Green City Ministerial Alliance will hold a community church service at the Green City Square on July 3rd at 10 a.m. The movie on the Square will be on July 3rd at 8:30 p.m.

Activities are planned throughout the day on July 4th. A Lady Lions Breakfast will be in the city hall from 7 to 9 a.m. and a kiddie parade begins at 10:30 s.m.

The Fourth of July Parade will start at 11:30 a.m with Grand Marshal Betty Jeffries.

The John T. McCarty Memorial Car, Truck, and Tractor Show will be from noon to 2:30. There will be tours of the Green City Museum and Train Depot from noon to 4 p.m.

The Community Betterment Cake Walk will be at the city hall on July 4th at 1 p.m. Three-on-three basketball and Bingo will start at 1:30. A kid’s pedal tractor pull is at 2 p.m. Water fights by the Green City city and rural fire departments will also begin at 2 p.m with a foam party at 2:30.

A cornhole tournament will begin on the west side of the square at 3 o’clock. The Ronald Kelley Memorial Frog Jump and a tennis ball roll will start at 3:30. The baby show is at 4 p.m., and Blackout Bingo will be at 5 o’clock.

Smithfield Foods will hold a pulled pork dinner in the park from 5 p.m. to 7:30. There will also be a beer garden starting at 5 p.m.

Entertainment will start at 6 p.m., and the National Anthem will be at 6:30. Red Brush will perform from 7 to 11 p.m, and the Green City Chamber of Commerce will sponsor fireworks at 9:45.

Vendors and Lunch in the Park will go throughout the day on July 4th for the Green City July 4th Celebration.