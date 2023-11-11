Green City Chamber of Commerce to host “Christmas on the Square” on November 25th

Green City’s Chamber of Commerce is set to host the much-anticipated Christmas on the Square event on November 25th. This festive celebration promises to bring the community together with a variety of activities and attractions.

A highlight of the event will be the Christmas Carol Parade of Lights, scheduled to commence at 6:00 p.m. Participants in the parade are encouraged to creatively decorate in alignment with their favorite Christmas carols. The event does not require pre-registration, making it easily accessible for all interested parties.

A lighting contest will be held for both homes and businesses in the area. This contest provides an excellent opportunity for residents and businesses to showcase their holiday spirit, with the incentive of winning cash and other prizes.

A special appearance by Santa Claus is also on the agenda, ensuring a magical experience for the younger attendees. Complementing this, there will be free children’s activities available throughout the event. To further enhance the festive atmosphere, attendees can enjoy seasonal treats such as hot cider, cocoa, cookies, and roasted chestnuts.

For more information about the Parade of Lights or any other aspect of the Christmas on the Square event, interested individuals can contact Roberta at 660-626-8551.