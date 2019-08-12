Green Castle resident crashes motorcycle near Kirksville

A Green Castle resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating slid into the rear of a sports utility vehicle near Kirksville.

Twenty-seven-year old Tyler Anderson was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, 66-year-old Dwight Hurley of Novinger, was not reported hurt.

The crash happened Saturday morning one mile west of Kirksville on Highway 6 as both vehicles were eastbound. Hurley slowed the sports utility vehicle to make a left turn and the motorcycle slid into the rear of the SUV.

Damage was listed as extensive to the SUV and minor to the motorcycle. Both occupants were wearing safety equipment.