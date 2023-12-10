Grease fire destroys Chillicothe home, no injuries reported

According to Lieutenant Andy Vaughn of the Chillicothe Fire Department, a grease fire in the kitchen resulted in the destruction of Mark and Laura Huff’s residence northwest of Chillicothe on Saturday afternoon. Mark Huff was outside the house when firefighters arrived at the scene at 5481 Route A.

Vaughn reported that Huff was transported to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe for treatment of smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported. Laura Huff was not at home during the fire.

The structure was fully engulfed in flames upon the arrival of Chillicothe firefighters, who responded with an engine, tanker, and a team of six. Assistance was provided by personnel and vehicles from the Chula and Grundy Rural Departments. Chula contributed a tanker and a pumper, while Grundy County Rural responded with a tanker and three personnel.

Approximately ten thousand gallons of water were used to extinguish the blaze, however, Vaughn anticipates that it may smolder for a few days. The fire’s cause was attributed to the misuse of grease or cooking utensils in the kitchen.

The damage was described as a total loss to the structure and its contents. Firefighters remained on the scene for about three hours.