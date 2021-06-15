Graves warns against reviving Waters of the United States rule

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) sent a clear message that any attempt to revive the Obama-era Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule would be met with staunch resistance in Congress and from farmers and ranchers across America.

“The Obama-era WOTUS rule was a direct assault on farm families everywhere,” said Graves. “Farmers and ranchers across America came together to fight this blatant executive overreach. If the current Administration tries to bring that regulation back from the dead, you better believe we aren’t going to twiddle our thumbs and let it happen.”

Graves’ warning comes on the heels of a recent announcement by EPA Administrator Michael Regan that the agency is seeking to roll back the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, which supplanted the Obama Administration’s, WOTUS Rule. The Navigable Waters Protection rule provided a balanced approach to protect private property rights and our nation’s waterways. It also revoked the EPA’s authority to regulate the management of more than 99 percent of Missouri farmland.

