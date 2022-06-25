Graves votes against Senate gun control bill

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Congressman Sam Graves (R-MO) released the following statement after voting against S.2938, the Senate’s gun control bill.

“I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. I don’t support unconstitutional ‘red flag’ laws. The federal government shouldn’t be paying states to infringe on the rights of law-abiding Americans. We can—and must—secure our schools without trampling all over the Second Amendment.”

Earlier this month, Congressman Graves introduced the Secure Every School and Protect Our Nation’s Children Act to increase resources for school security and mental health without infringing on our Second Amendment rights.