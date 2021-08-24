Graves votes against $3.5 trillion spending spree

Sam Graves
Congressman Sam Graves (R-MO) released the following statement after voting against S.Con.Res. 14, which paves the way for liberals to ram through their $3.5 trillion spending spree without any Republican support.

“We’ve got a crisis in Afghanistan, a crisis at the border, an inflation crisis right here at home, and this bill does nothing to fix any of that,” said Graves. “It’s just another step in the wrong direction, granting amnesty to illegal immigrants and further fueling the inflation crisis that’s suffocating America’s middle class. We need a real plan to end these crises, not a massive, spending spree that will shoulder our children and our children’s children with crippling debt and expand the federal government to a level we’ve never seen before.”

