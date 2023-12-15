Graves supports military pay raise in 2024 National Defense Authorization Act

Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) released a statement after voting to pass the final National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024.

“This year’s annual defense bill provides our troops with the largest pay raise in 20 years—a raise that is well-deserved, hard-earned, and essential in addressing the increasing cost of living faced by our military families,” stated Graves. “Every day, our service members put their lives at risk to ensure our safety. Additionally, the bill enhances funding for the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, a key facility for supplying our troops with the ammunition they need for training and national defense.”

Key highlights from this year’s NDAA include:

A 5.2 percent increase in basic pay for service members, marking the most significant raise in over two decades.

Authorization of monthly bonuses for junior enlisted personnel to mitigate the impact of record-high inflation under the Biden administration.

Investments in the improvement of military housing, education, and childcare facilities.

Rejection of the Biden Administration’s proposal to divest C-130 aircraft, maintaining air superiority worldwide.

Allocation of an additional $37.8 million for the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant.