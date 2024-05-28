Graves secures $220M for C-130J aircraft for 139th Airlift Wing in St. Joseph

Share To Your Social Network

Congressman Sam Graves’ (MO-06) amendment to authorize $220 million for two additional C-130J aircraft was accepted during the House Armed Services Committee’s markup of the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act. The 139th Airlift Wing in St. Joseph currently operates older C-130H aircraft.

“The men and women of the 139th Airlift Wing represent some of the best America has to offer,” Congressman Graves said. “They put their lives on the line to defend our great nation and play an irreplaceable role in our community. Securing new C-130J aircraft for the 139th Airlift Wing remains a top priority of mine, as these new aircraft will help them better accomplish their mission and advance the mission of the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center (AATTC) at Rosecrans, which trains C-130 pilots from across the U.S. military and our allies around the globe.”

While the Secretary of the Air Force and the Director of the Air National Guard would decide where to base these aircraft if funding is ultimately appropriated, Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph just barely missed the cut for receiving new C-130J aircraft last year and will likely remain a top base for consideration of new aircraft.

