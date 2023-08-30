Graves, Rouzer issue statement on EPA’s implementation of Supreme Court Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) ruling

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (MO-06) and Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee Chairman David Rouzer (R-NC) issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) releasing its updated Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule following the U.S. Supreme Court’s May ruling in the Sackett v. EPA case.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling in Sackett was a decisive win for America’s farmers, small businesses, property owners, and those who build our infrastructure. We said from the very beginning that the Biden Administration should have waited on Sackett, knowing how much of an impact the decision could have on their costly, burdensome, and overreaching WOTUS rule. Unfortunately, the Biden Administration’s revised rule barely pays lip service to the Sackett decision.

The Court was clear that Clean Water Act overreach is illegal. The Administration is now trying to make Sackett fit with a rule that never should have been issued in the first place. This revised rule ignores fundamental concerns laid out in Sackett and is a missed opportunity to finally end longstanding confusion over what constitutes a WOTUS.”

