The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled will have grant request forms available for fiscal year 2021 beginning Monday, August 17th.

Completed forms should be returned to the FFDD office at the courthouse in Trenton by September 30th.

Anyone interested in receiving an application should contact Executive Director Kayla Graham at 654-0660 or 359-3285. Arrangements will be made to mail applications to individuals and organizations.

