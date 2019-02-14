Grant provides Chillicothe Police Department with new winter coats and gloves

Chillicothe Police officers were outfitted this month for new winter coats and search and duty gloves.

Police Chief Jon Maples reports the items were paid for with grant monies received from the 2019 Local Law Enforcement Block Grant. A total of $5,874.46 of $9,984.60 awarded through the grant was used for the coat and gloves for the 18 members of the Chillicothe Police Department.

Maples says the department decided to buy Blauer Gore-Tex-lined Cruiser coats because of their high heat retaining values and professional look. The police department patch was affixed to the left upper arm of the coat and an American flag was affixed to the right upper arm. The gloves are Hexarmor search and duty gloves with super fabric, which Maples says are cut and needle prick resistant. He adds that the officers are “very appreciative” of the new items, and the coats “came at the perfect time”.

Sergeant Jeremy Stephens applied for and received the Local Law Enforcement Block Grant.