Grant of up to $1000 available to promote farmer’s markets in Missouri

Up to $1,000 in an agriculture grant is available to promote farmer’s markets in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Agriculture says funding is available for the Farmers’ Market Matching Grant Program through Missouri Grown.

The grant is designed to be a reimbursement of expenses associated with promoting Missouri’s farmers’ markets. It’s described as a competitive grant.

Promotions provide awareness to communities about the farmers’ markets in their areas. The grant also funds advertisements aimed at learning more about raising food and promoting agriculture.

To be eligible, a farmers’ market must meet the USDA definition of a market, be located in Missouri, and registered member of the Missouri Grown program.

Projects must be matched on at least a dollar-for-dollar basis to meet eligibility. Priority is given to farmers’ markets using funds to expand their marketing budget and for those entities who were not awarded grant funds in 2021.

Information on how to apply for the grant is available at this link.