Grant City woman dies in single-vehicle crash on Highway 46

A Grant City woman died as a result of a single-car accident in Grant City on Tuesday afternoon, January 19th.

The body of the driver, 50-year-old Stacie Jenks, was taken to the Andrews Hann Funeral Home in Grant City.

The car traveled west on Highway 46 before the driver lost control, the vehicle crossed the centerline, the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle ran off the north side of the road. The car struck a tree and came to rest on its wheels in a ditch.

A crash report indicates Jenks did not wear a seat belt.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

