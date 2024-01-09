Grant City man arrested for DWI and other charges in Worth County

Local News January 9, 2024January 9, 2024 KTTN News
The Highway Patrol reported the arrest of a Grant City resident, Donald Gillespie, 61, in Worth County on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 9th, for multiple allegations.

Gillespie faces charges including failure to drive on the right half of the road when it was of sufficient width, driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, and driving while his license was revoked, marking a first offense.

Following his arrest, Gillespie was placed in the Ringgold County Jail in Iowa, where he is being held on a 24-hour hold.

