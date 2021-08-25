Granny Basketball comes to Trenton as a fundraising event

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Granny basketball will come to Trenton as a fundraiser for the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center and the Gifted Group of Grundy County.

Spokesperson Cindy Guthrie says local pastors, retired teachers, and the mayor will play a group from Kansas City made up of women at least 50 years old at the Ketcham Community Center on September 25th at 2 p.m.

There is to be one showcase game to introduce granny basketball with members of the Kansas City group playing each other before the game involving Trenton community members. Rules from the 1920s will be used, and there will be six-on-six play. The players have already been chosen.

There will be a halftime show from the North Central Missouri College dance team, concessions, and a raffle with donations from local businesses.

Tickets for granny basketball on September 25 will cost $5.00 each, with children 12 years old and younger admitted for free.

Contact Cindy Guthrie for more information at 573-230-6119.

Related