Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra to present free winter concert in December

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will present its free annual winter concert next month.

Doors will open at the Trenton R-9 Performing Arts Center on December 10th at 2:30 after a dress rehearsal and picture-taking session. Holiday music will be performed at “The Bells of Christmas” at 3 pm.

The choir will open the program with Silver Bells, Jingle Bells, The Gift, and All Is Well. The orchestra will perform The Bells of Christmas, Carol of the Bells, Christmas Comes Again…in About Three Minutes, and Highlights from A Christmas Festival. The choir and orchestra will combine for Sleigh Ride and White Christmas.

Linda Arnold is the conductor of the Grand River Valley Choir. Chris Thomas is the director of the Grand River Valley Orchestra. Sonja Wimer accompanies the choir.

GRVCO musicians represent 13 Missouri communities. The communities include Altamont, Cameron, Chillicothe, Gallatin, Jamesport, Laredo, Ludlow, Marshall, Pattonsburg, Saint Joseph, Trenton, Weatherby, and Winston.

There will be an opportunity to Meet Your Musicians in the Trenton High School Commons after the concert.

GRVCO is a 501(c)(3) organization. It has no sponsors and relies on donations.

Performances are free because of a donors club and anonymous donors who contribute to concerts. Financial support helps provide funds to continue the organization’s mission. Information on the donors club will be available at the door of the concert on December 10th.

The GRVCO Board selected the THS Music Department to receive a special collection to be taken at the concert.

More information is available on grvco.com and the Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra’s Facebook page.