Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra to perform Summer concert June 16

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will perform the “The Music of Living” Summer concert later this month.

The free concert will be in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church in Trenton the night of June 16th at 7 o’clock. Doors will be open for seating at 6:30 at the conclusion of the dress rehearsal.

Musical selections to be performed include “Simple Gifts”, “MacArthur Park”, three movements from “The Irish Washerwoman”, “Fly Away Home”, “Lullaby”, and “I Carry Your Heart with Me”.

Musicians performing in the choir and orchestra come from across North Missouri with Monica Fawson directing the choir, Buddy Hannaford the orchestra with Cathie Lowrey performing as the pianist.

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra, which has a 501(c)3 designation, will accept donations to offset expenses as well as the expense involved in the purchase of music for future concerts. All donations to the organization are tax deductible.

Forms will be available at the concert for those wishing to join a special donors club as well as for the purchase of DVDs and CDs of the program.

A cookie reception will be held after the Summer concert in the basement of the First Baptist Church.

