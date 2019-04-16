Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra to begin rehearsals for Summer concert

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will begin rehearsals for its summer concert next week.

Registration will begin at the Hodge Presbyterian Church of Trenton the evening of April 23rd at 6 o’clock, and the rehearsal will start at 6:30.

Weekly rehearsals will continue at the Hodge Presbyterian Church Tuesday evenings at 6:30 until the summer concert, which is scheduled for June 15th. Choir selections will include “How Can I Keep from Singing”, “I Hear America Singing”, and “Hark, I hear the Harps Eternal”. Orchestra pieces will include “American Folk Rhapsody”, “Variations on a Shaker Melody”, and “Jupiter, Bringer of Jollity”.

The choir is open to all community members with the orchestra in need of strings and oboe. Individuals interested in auditioning for the orchestra should call orchestra director Buddy Hannaford at 660-359-2762.

Tyler Busick is the Choir Director and there is no registration fee for choir or orchestra members this year. The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra Donors Club has covered the cost of music.

Call Dennis Browning of the Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra for more information at 660-654-0855 or email [email protected].