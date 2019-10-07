Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra to begin rehearsals for December concert

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will begin rehearsals Tuesday evening, October 22, 2019, from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Hodge Presbyterian Church in Trenton. All orchestra positions have been filled, however, the choir is seeking singers in all voices.

Selections to be worked on include: for the choir…Here We Come A-Caroling, Linus & Lucy, O Come and Sing of Christmas, Glory Hallelujah; for the orchestra…Three Noels, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, All Is Calm, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year; combined…When Love Crossed Over, Hallelujah Chorus.

Singers interested in joining the choir, or for more information, are to contact Linda Arnold of Gallatin at arnoldlaw@windstream.net . She will be the conductor of the GRV Choir. Buddy Hannaford is the GRV Orchestra conductor.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares