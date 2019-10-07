Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra to begin rehearsals for December concert

Local News October 7, 2019 KTTN News
Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will begin rehearsals Tuesday evening, October 22, 2019, from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Hodge Presbyterian Church in Trenton. All orchestra positions have been filled, however, the choir is seeking singers in all voices.

Selections to be worked on include: for the choir…Here We Come A-Caroling, Linus & Lucy, O Come and Sing of Christmas, Glory Hallelujah; for the orchestra…Three Noels, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, All Is Calm, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year; combined…When Love Crossed Over, Hallelujah Chorus.

Singers interested in joining the choir, or for more information, are to contact Linda Arnold of Gallatin at arnoldlaw@windstream.net. She will be the conductor of the GRV Choir. Buddy Hannaford is the GRV Orchestra conductor.

