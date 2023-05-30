Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra presents free summer concert on Saturday, June 17th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will present its annual Summer Concert, “Viva la Musica!” at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, in the Trenton R-IX Performing Arts Center. A variety of music will be performed. The doors will open at 6:30 following the dress rehearsal.

GRVCO musicians represent the 15 Missouri communities of Altamont, Cameron, Chillicothe, Gallatin, Jameson, Jamesport, Laredo, Ludlow, Marshall, Newtown, Pattonsburg, Princeton, Trenton, Weatherby, and Winston.

The GRV Choir will open the program with Viva la Musica! followed by Nelly Bly, Sing Gently, and I Will Sing. The GRV Orchestra will then perform Go West!, Symphony No 7 Second Movement, Music From Apollo 13, The Blue Danube Waltz, and American Landscape. The GRVCO Choir and Orchestra will combine for The Promise of Living and Battle Hymn of the Republic.

Tyler Busick is the conductor of the GRV Choir. Chris Thomas is the GRV Orchestral conductor. Sonja Wimer accompanies the choir.

GRVCO is a 501(c)(3) organization. There are no sponsors so the group relies solely on donations. All performances are free due to the Donor’s Club and the anonymous donors who contribute to the concerts. Your financial support helps provide the funds necessary to continue our organization’s mission. Information on our Donor’s Club will be available at the door.

Visit the organization’s website and Facebook page for additional information.

Plan to join June 17 for an evening of enjoyment and the opportunity to Meet Your Musicians following the concert in the THS Commons.

