Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra Donors Club begins membership campaign

The Donors Club of the Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra has begun its March campaign for new and sustaining membership.

Donors Club Chairperson and GRVCO Board member Carol Reger plans for mailings to be sent to area businesses and individuals next week.

The GRVCO consists of musicians from area communities, including Trenton, Chillicothe, Princeton, Gallatin, Jamesport, Cameron, Ludlow, Altamont, Spickard, Jameson, and Marshall.

The Donors Club is in its second year and provides financial support in the efforts of the Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra to contribute to the cultural enrichment of the area.

Businesses and individuals who would like to support the organization should contact Carol Reger at 660-265-8869 or by email at [email protected] or [email protected].